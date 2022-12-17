How to watch Rice vs. NW State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday’s NCAAB game

Who’s Playing

NW State @ Rice

Current Records: NW State 8-2; Rice 7-3

What to Know

The NW State Demons are 0-4 against the Rice Owls since December of 2016, but they’ll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. NW State will head out on the road to face off against Rice at 3 pm ET at Tudor Fieldhouse. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Demons had enough points to win and then some against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Saturday, taking their contest 91-73.

Meanwhile, Rice took their game at home on Thursday with ease, bagging a 92-54 win over the North American Stallions.

NW State is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

NW State is now 8-2 while the Owls sit at 7-3. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Demons have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.40% from the floor on average, which is the 43rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Rice have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.50% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 pm ET

Saturday at 3 pm ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse — Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse — Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Owls are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Demons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball Picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get Picks now.

Series History

Rice have won all of the games they’ve played against NW State in the last eight years.