How to watch Raptors vs. Hornets: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Charlotte @ Toronto

Current Records: Charlotte 11-30; Toronto 17-23

This Tuesday, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.15 points per game. Their road trip will continue as they head to Scotiabank Arena at 7:30 pm ET Tuesday to face off against the Toronto Raptors. The Hornets might not be the betting favorite, but it’s doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

Charlotte was within striking distance but couldn’t close the gap on Sunday as they fell 116-111 to the Indiana Pacers. Charlotte’s loss shouldn’t obscure the performances of center Mason Plumlee, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 13 rebounds, and power forward PJ Washington, who had 22 points in addition to five boards. That makes it five consecutive games in which Plumlee has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Toronto didn’t have too much trouble with the Portland Trail Blazers at home on Sunday as they won 117-105. Toronto’s small forward Scottie Barnes looked sharp as he had 22 points along with nine boards.

Charlotte was completely in charge when the two teams previously met in February of last year, breezing past the Raptors 125-93 at home. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Hornets since the team won’t have home-court advantage. We’ll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 pm ET

Tuesday at 7:30 pm ET Where: Scotiabank Arena — Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena — Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.40

Odds

The Raptors are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toronto have won 15 out of their last 23 games against Charlotte.