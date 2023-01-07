How to watch R3 on Saturday

Collin Morikawa has a two-shot lead at the 2023 Sentry TOC halfway point. Getty Images

The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions continues on Saturday afternoon with the third round at Kapalua in Hawaii. Here’s what you need to know to watch Round 3 on TV or online.

Previewing Sentry TOC Round 3

The birdies are Abundant in Maui, as Collin Morikawa pulled ahead of the Round 1 logjam at the top of the Leaderboard to lead the tournament by two shots at 16 under par at the halfway point on Friday.

A resurgent Morikawa has yet to make a bogey on the Plantation course this week, but given the friendly scoring conditions, he’ll have to keep the pedal to the metal if he wants to lift the Trophy on Sunday.

And there are plenty of top players eager to usurp him. Scottie Scheffler and JJ Spaun are only two shots back, while Jordan Spieth and Tom Kim trail Morikawa’s lead by three and four shots, respectively.

Morikawa and Scheffler will play in Saturday’s final pairing at 3:45 pm ET.

You can stream Saturday’s third round via PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ beginning at 12:30 pm ET, or watch the Round 3 telecast on NBC, Peacock and Golf Channel starting at 4 pm ET.

Below you will find everything you need to watch the third round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

How to watch Tournament of Champions Round 3 on TV

NBC will air the third round of the 2023 Tournament of Champions on TV with a two-hour telecast from 4-6 pm ET on Saturday, followed by the Golf Channel from 6-8 pm ET.

How to stream Tournament of Champions Round 3 online

You can stream the third round of the 2023 Tournament of Champions via PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, which will have exclusive coverage beginning at 12:30 pm ET on Saturday, in addition to Featured group coverage and a simulcast of the Golf Channel telecast when it begins. Fans can also stream the third round of Golf Channel TV coverage via Peacock.

2023 Tournament of Champions Round 3 tee times (All times ET)

Make No. 1

12:35 pm – Billy Horschel, Chad Ramey

12:45 pm – Chez Reavie, Sam Burns

12:55 pm – Sepp Straka, Adam Svensson

1:05 pm – Patrick Cantlay, Mackenzie Hughes

1:15 pm – Keegan Bradley, Cameron Young

1:25 pm – Justin Thomas, Max Homa

1:35 pm – Viktor Hovland, Scott Stallings

1:50 pm – Russell Henley, Ryan Brehm

2:00 pm – Sungjae Im, Trey Mullinax

2:10 pm – Will Zalatoris, Sahith Theegala

2:20pm – Tom Hoge, Adam Scott

2:30 pm – Seamus Power, Hideki Matsuyama

2:40 pm – KH Lee, JT Poston

2:55 pm – Aaron Wise, Brian Harman

3:05 pm – Corey Conners, Tony Finau

3:15 pm – Jon Rahm, Luke List

3:25 pm – Tom Kim, Matt Fitzpatrick

3:35 pm – JJ Spaun, Jordan Spieth

3:45 pm – Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

