How to Watch: Packers-Bears on ‘Sunday Night Football’

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will host the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 7:20 pm What channel is the game on? Here’s this week’s viewing information.

How to Watch: Bears at Packers

TV: The game will be aired nationally by NBC, with Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth on the call and Melissa Stark serving as field reporter.

Live stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial).

Radio: Packers Radio Network (Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren), Westwood One (Ryan Radtke and Mike Golic) and SiriusXM 85 or 225 and the SXM App.

