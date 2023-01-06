How to watch Pacers vs. Trail Blazers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who’s Playing

Portland @ Indiana

Current Records: Portland 19-18; Indiana 21-18

What to Know

This Friday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.13 points per contest. They will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 7 pm ET Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana knows how to get points on the board — the Squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past five matchups — so hopefully Portland likes a good challenge.

The Pacers fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 129-126. Despite the loss, Indiana had strong showings from small forward Buddy Hield, who shot 6-for-14 from downtown and finished with 24 points, six dimes and nine rebounds, and point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 12 assists along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, Rip City came up short against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, falling 113-106. Despite the defeat, Portland got a solid performance out of power forward Jerami Grant, who had 26 points in addition to five boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Indiana is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

In the teams’ previous meeting last month, the Pacers lost to Rip City on the road by a decisive 116-100 margin. Maybe Indiana will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the Matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 pm ET

Friday at 7 pm ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse — Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse — Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest – Indiana

Odds

The Pacers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Portland have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Indiana.