How to watch Pacers vs. Trail Blazers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Who’s Playing
Portland @ Indiana
Current Records: Portland 19-18; Indiana 21-18
What to Know
This Friday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.13 points per contest. They will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 7 pm ET Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana knows how to get points on the board — the Squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past five matchups — so hopefully Portland likes a good challenge.
The Pacers fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 129-126. Despite the loss, Indiana had strong showings from small forward Buddy Hield, who shot 6-for-14 from downtown and finished with 24 points, six dimes and nine rebounds, and point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 12 assists along with seven boards.
Meanwhile, Rip City came up short against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, falling 113-106. Despite the defeat, Portland got a solid performance out of power forward Jerami Grant, who had 26 points in addition to five boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Indiana is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
In the teams’ previous meeting last month, the Pacers lost to Rip City on the road by a decisive 116-100 margin. Maybe Indiana will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the Matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 pm ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse — Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest – Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.09
Odds
The Pacers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Portland have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Indiana.
- Dec 04, 2022 – Portland 116 vs. Indiana 100
- Mar 20, 2022 – Indiana 129 vs. Portland 98
- Nov 05, 2021 – Portland 110 vs. Indiana 106
- Apr 27, 2021 – Portland 133 vs. Indiana 112
- Jan 14, 2021 – Indiana 111 vs. Portland 87
- Feb 27, 2020 – Indiana 106 vs. Portland 100
- Jan 26, 2020 – Portland 139 vs. Indiana 129
- Mar 18, 2019 – Portland 106 vs. Indiana 98
- Oct 29, 2018 – Portland 103 vs. Indiana 93
- Jan 18, 2018 – Portland 100 vs. Indiana 86
- Oct 20, 2017 – Portland 114 vs. Indiana 96
- Dec 10, 2016 – Indiana 118 vs. Portland 111
- Nov 30, 2016 – Portland 131 vs. Indiana 109
- Feb 28, 2016 – Portland 111 vs. Indiana 102
- Dec 03, 2015 – Portland 123 vs. Indiana 111