How to Watch or Stream BYU Basketball vs Pepperdine

The BYU men’s basketball team is looking for a bounce-back win after a heartbreaking loss to Gonzaga on Thursday. The Cougars, who are 3-2 in WCC play, take on Pepperdine at home on Saturday night. BYU and Pepperdine tip off at 7 PM MST and the game will be played at the Marriott Center. Below is all the information you need to watch, listen or stream the game.

How to Watch BYU vs Pepperdine

  • TV: BYUtv
  • TV Talent: Dave McCann, Blaine Fowler, Spencer Linton
  • Streamed Audio: BYU Radio Sirius XM 143, KSL 102.7/1160 AM, BYURadio.org, BYU Radio app
  • Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell, Mark Durrant
  • Live stats: BYUCougars.com

