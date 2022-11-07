How to Watch or Stream BYU Basketball vs Idaho State

The BYU men’s basketball team tips off its 2022-2023 season Tonight against Idaho State. The game will tip off at 7 PM MDT and will be played at the Marriott Center. Below is all the information you need to watch, stream, or listen to the game.

How to Watch

  • TV: BYUtv
  • TV Talent: Dave McCann, Blaine Fowler, Spencer Linton
  • Streamed Audio: BYU Radio Sirius XM 143, KSL 102.7/1160 AM, BYURadio.org, BYU Radio app
  • Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell, Mark Durrant
  • Live stats: BYUCougars.com

