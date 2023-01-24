How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

A playoff Showdown pits the San Francisco 49ers (13-4) against the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) in the NFC Championship round on January 29 at Lincoln Financial Field, starting at 3:00 PM ET.

In their most recent game, the Eagles defeated the New York Giants 38-7. Last time out, the 49ers took down the Dallas Cowboys 19-12. In that Matchup with the Giants, Jalen Hurts had 154 yards on 16-of-24 passing (66.7%) for the Eagles, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for 34 yards and one rushing touchdown. Kenneth Gainwell totaled 112 rushing yards on 12 carries (9.3 yards per carry), scoring one touchdown on the ground. They added one catch for nine yards. DeVonta Smith hauled in six receptions for 61 yards (averaging 10.2 per catch), while scoring one touchdown against the Giants. Brock Purdy’s performance for the Niners against the Cowboys included 19-of-29 passing for 214 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. Elijah Mitchell carried the ball 14 times for 51 yards. George Kittle caught five passes on five targets for 95 yards (19.0 yards per reception).

Eagles vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, January 29, 2023

Sunday, January 29, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

fuboTV (Watch for free) Live Radio: SiriusXM (Listen Now!)

Eagles vs. 49ers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Eagles (-2.5)

Eagles (-2.5) Moneyline: Eagles (-145), 49ers (+123)

Eagles (-145), 49ers (+123) Total: 45.5 points

