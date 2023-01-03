How to Watch: Ole Miss Basketball Faces Road Test at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Ole Miss Rebels basketball team has sputtered in recent weeks, and the tests do not get any easier on Tuesday night when they face the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Tide enters the Matchup with a record of 11-2 and 1-0 in SEC play, and the Rebels sit at 8-5 and 0-1 in the same categories. The Rebels have lost back-to-back games at home prior to this trip to Tuscaloosa, dropping an embarrassing result against North Alabama and falling to nationally-ranked Tennessee to open conference play.

