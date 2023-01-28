How to watch Ohio State basketball at Indiana in Big Ten play

One week removed from its last win, Ohio State will go to Indiana on Saturday night.

After opening the year 10-3 overall and 2-0 in the Big Ten, Ohio State has now lost six of its last seven games. Most recently, the Buckeyes dropped a 69-60 defeat at Illinois on Tuesday night.

Afterward, Coach Chris Holtmann and his players said they had not brought the proper approach to practice following last Saturday’s win against Iowa that snapped a five-game losing streak. It wouldn’t have guaranteed a win, Holtmann said, but better practices would have at least helped Ohio State be more competitive against the Fighting Illini.

“We expected some inconsistencies in areas (this season),” associate head Coach Jake Diebler said Friday. “We’re certainly searching for ways from an Xs and Os standpoint to help our guys as much as we can, but I think there’s some controllable things that we just have to do better and do better more consistently.”

This is the lone meeting between Ohio State and Indiana this season. The Hoosiers have won four straight after a three-game losing streak.

Here’s what to know about Ohio State vs. Indiana

What time does Ohio State basketball play today vs. Indiana?

Tipoff: 8 p.m.; Assembly Hall; Bloomington, Indiana

What channel is the Ohio State game against Indiana?

The Ohio State Buckeyes will play Nebraska in a game televised on FOX.

Is the Ohio State basketball game streaming?

Yes. The game will stream on any computer, phone or tablet via multiple options: The FoxSports app with a cable provider login, Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling, DirecTV and on Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Listen to Ohio State men’s basketball: OSU radio station information

The Ohio State game will broadcast in Columbus on 97.1 FM/1460 AM.

Here are the radio announcers:

Paul Keels (play-by-play)

Ron Stokes (analysis)

Who are the TV announcers calling the Ohio State Buckeye game?

Here are the TV announcers:

