How to Watch Nuggets-Warriors 2022-23 NBA Opening Week Game On Friday

Everyone is trying to catch up to the Defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors and one of those teams in the Western Conference that believes that they are right there with the Warriors is the Denver Nuggets.

The Warriors and Nuggets will face each other for the first time during the 2022-23 NBA regular season on Friday night in a matchup that features all the MVPs from a season ago.

Stephen Curry won the All-Star Game MVP and the Finals MVP Awards with the Warriors, as Nikola Jokic won the 2021-22 NBA MVP award for the Nuggets, the second consecutive season in which Jokic was named league MVP.

