How to Watch Nuggets-Warriors 2022-23 NBA Opening Week Game On Friday

Everyone is trying to catch up to the Defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors and one of those teams in the Western Conference that believes that they are right there with the Warriors is the Denver Nuggets.

The Warriors and Nuggets will face each other for the first time during the 2022-23 NBA regular season on Friday night in a matchup that features all the MVPs from a season ago.

Stephen Curry won the All-Star Game MVP and the Finals MVP Awards with the Warriors, as Nikola Jokic won the 2021-22 NBA MVP award for the Nuggets, the second consecutive season in which Jokic was named league MVP.

Facing the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night, the Warriors made quick work of LeBron James and friends, as they led by as many as 27 points in this game. Golden State’s depth showed out in the opening game of the year and it seems like this team and fan base is not done celebrating their recent Championship just yet.

The Nuggets come into this Matchup with a sour taste in their mouths after they lost their opening night game to the Utah Jazz, a young, Rebuilding team. Nobody really played well for Denver in this game, which is why they have a big opportunity presented in front of them on the road against the Warriors.

The 2022-23 NBA season has begun and here is how to watch Friday’s game with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Nuggets vs. Warriors

WHO: Denver Nuggets (0-1) vs. Golden State Warriors (1-0)

Denver Nuggets (0-1) vs. Golden State Warriors (1-0) WHEN: 10:00 pm ET, Friday, October 21, 2022

10:00 pm ET, Friday, October 21, 2022 WHERE: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Chase Center, San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

Key Stats & Facts For Nuggets vs. Warriors

The Denver Nuggets lost their season opener on Wednesday night 123-102 to the Utah Jazz.

The Golden State Warriors won their season opener on Tuesday night 123-109 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are back for the Nuggets after missing last season due to injuries.

Eight different players scored at least 8 points for the Warriors in their first game of the year.

The Nuggets won three of their four regular season meetings against the Warriors a year ago, but both teams scored a total of 439 points in the season series.

The Warriors defeat the Nuggets 4-1 in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Last Matchup:

April 27, 2022 – Warriors 102, Nuggets 98

In Game 5 of their first-round playoff series, the Golden State Warriors defeated the Denver Nuggets 102-98 en route to claiming their fourth Championship in the last eight seasons. Stephen Curry scored a team-high 30 points on 5-11 shooting from three-point range, as Nikola Jokic recorded 30 points, 19 rebounds and 8 assists in the losing effort.

Latest Injury News:

Nuggets: Collin Gillespie (leg) – OUT, Jamal Murray (knee) – QUESTIONABLE, Nikola Jokic (finger) – PROBABLE

Warriors: Andre Iguodala (hip) – OUT, Patrick Baldwin Jr. (thumb) – OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED NUGGETS STARTERS:

G Jamal Murray 6-foot-3 guard: 12.0 points, 2.0 rebounds

6-foot-3 guard: 12.0 points, 2.0 rebounds G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 6-5 guard: 2.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists

6-5 guard: 2.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists F Michael Porter Jr. 6-10 forward: 15.0 points, 7.0 rebounds

6-10 forward: 15.0 points, 7.0 rebounds F Aaron Gordon 6-8 forward: 22.0 points, 10.0 rebounds

6-8 forward: 22.0 points, 10.0 rebounds C Nikola Jokic6-11 center: 27.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists

PROJECTED WARRIORS STARTERS:

G Stephen Curry 6-2 guard: 33.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists

6-2 guard: 33.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists G Klay Thompson 6-6 guard: 18.0 points, 3.0 assists

6-6 guard: 18.0 points, 3.0 assists F Andrew Wiggins 6-7 forward: 20.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 rebounds

6-7 forward: 20.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 rebounds F Draymond Green 6-6 forward: 4.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists

6-6 forward: 4.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists C Kevon Looney6-9 center: 7.0 points, 6.0 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Warriors are currently 4.5-point favorites over the Nuggets as of Friday afternoon, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 229 total points.

What to watch for:

2022 Finals MVP Stephen Curry scored 33 points and made four three-pointers in his season debut on Tuesday night.

The Warriors are looking to win their fifth title in the last nine seasons this year, which would make them just the fifth different team in NBA history to achieve such an accomplishment.

The Nuggets are 100-85 all-time against the Warriors.

Golden State only allowed an average of 105.5 points per game to their opponents last season while Denver averaged 112.7 points per game offensively last season.

