How to watch Nuggets vs. Clippers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday’s NBA game
Who’s Playing
Los Angeles @ Denver
Current Records: Los Angeles 21-18; Denver 24-13
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Denver Nuggets and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 11 of last year. After a few days’ rest for both teams, they will meet up at 10 pm ET Jan. 5 at Ball Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they’ll have plenty of motivation to get the ‘W.’
Los Angeles came up short against the Miami Heat on Monday, falling 110-100. A silver lining for the Clippers was the play of small forward Paul George, who had 25 points and seven assists.
Meanwhile, the Matchup between Denver and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Denver falling 124-111 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the loss, Denver had strong showings from center Nikola Jokic, who had 24 points and nine assists along with seven boards, and point guard Nah’Shon Hyland, who had 18 points in addition to six rebounds.
Los Angeles is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Now might not be the best time to take Los Angeles against the spread since they’ve let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
The Clippers are now 21-18 while the Nuggets sit at 24-13. A couple Offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Los Angeles is third worst in the league in points per game, with only 109.5 on average. Denver’s offense has more to brag about, as they enter the contest with a 50.80% field goal percentage, good for second best in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 pm ET
- Where: Ball Arena — Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Nuggets are a 4.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feeling for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Denver have won 19 out of their last 32 games against Los Angeles.
