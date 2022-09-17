How to watch Notre Dame football: Full TV schedule for 2022 games on NBC, Peacock

NBC once again is the home of Notre Dame football in 2022. And, for the second year running, so is Peacock.

The Fighting Irish haven’t exactly had the best start to their 2022 campaign, suffering a disappointing loss — but expected — to No. 2 Ohio State to start the season. The home-opening loss vs. Marshall, however, has derailed what once looked like a promising season for Marcus Freeman in his first full year as coach.

The remainder of the 2022 season will go a long way in determining the story of this team, especially with opponents such as BYU, Clemson, USC and more Looming on the schedule.

As always, NBC will document a fair amount of it. So too will Peacock.

With that, The Sporting News breaks down how to watch Notre Dame football games — primarily broadcast on NBC — in 2022:

What is Peacock?

Peacock is NBCUniversal’s dedicated streaming service, which includes original NBC programming and sports such as “Sunday Night Football,” golf, NASCAR, IndyCar and, as of the 2021 season, Notre Dame football.

Peacock is also supported by a variety of browsers, smart TVs, game consoles and streaming devices:

Browsers

Chrome 75+ (Windows/Mac)

Firefox 88+ (Windows/Mac)

MS Edge 80+ (Windows/Mac)

Safari 12+ (Mac)

Mobile and tablet devices

Android: 6.0 or above

iOS: 14 or above

Connected TVs

Amazon

Android TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

Hisense VIDAA

LG Smart TV

Samsung Smart TV

VIZIO Smart TV

Game consoles

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Xbox One

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

Cable provider set top boxes

Check the full list of supported devices and platforms here.

How to watch Notre Dame on Peacock

NBC holds the rights to Notre Dame home football games, meaning all but one of those contests (seven in 2022) will broadcast on both NBC and Peacock. The last, UNLV at Notre Dame on Saturday, Oct. 22, can only be viewed on Peacock Premium.

Peacock’s base package does not include access to Notre Dame football, meaning anyone who wants to watch those games via the streaming service must pay for an upgraded service (at $4.99 a month, Peacock Premium is the cheapest).

Another option is fuboTV, which offers a free trial. Fighting Irish fans can watch every Notre Dame home game — except vs. UNLV — via the streaming service. FuboTV will also carry Notre Dame games on supported networks, such as ABC or ESPN,

Notre Dame football schedule 2022

Below is Notre Dame’s 2022 schedule, including all home games, which will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock Premium.