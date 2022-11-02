How to watch Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who’s Playing

Central Michigan @ Northern Illinois

Current Records: Central Michigan 2-6; Northern Illinois 2-6

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Northern Illinois Huskies are heading back home. The Huskies and the Central Michigan Chippewas will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 pm ET on Wednesday at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

NIU came up short against the Ohio Bobcats last week, falling 24-17. Despite the defeat, NIU got a solid performance out of RB Antario Brown, who picked up 160 yards on the ground on 16 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Brown has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Most of the squad’s points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed nine. K John Richardson delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, CMU ended up a good deal behind the Bowling Green Falcons when they played last week, losing 34-18. The losing side was boosted by QB Jase Bauer, who passed for one TD and 185 yards on 25 attempts in addition to picking up 109 yards on the ground. Bauer’s longest run was for 60 yards in the third quarter.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 2-6. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: NIU Ranks 17th in the Nation when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only seven on the season. As for CMU, they enter the contest with 24 sacks, good for 15th best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 pm ET

Wednesday at 7 pm ET Where: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium — DeKalb, Illinois

Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium — DeKalb, Illinois TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Central Michigan have won five out of their last seven games against Northern Illinois.