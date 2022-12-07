How to Watch No. 4 Purdue Basketball’s Game Against Hofstra

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The No. 4-ranked Purdue basketball team is back in action on Wednesday night, taking on Hofstra in front of a home crowd at Mackey Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7 pm ET.

The Boilermakers have started 8-0 for the second consecutive season after last year’s team won their first eight games and rose to No. 1 in the national rankings. Against the Pride, this year’s squad looks to improve on a 20-game win streak in regular-season nonconference matchups, which is the longest active mark in the country.

