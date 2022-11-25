How to watch No. 23 Maryland men’s basketball vs. Coppin State

After a tournament win at the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip Off Classic, No. 23 Maryland men’s basketball comes back to College Park, where it will host Coppin State at the XFINITY Center.

Coppin State is coached by Maryland basketball legend Juan Dixon, who led the Terps to their first and only national championship in 2002 and is the program’s all-time leading scorer. Coppin State has made many games interesting this year, with an overtime loss to Georgetown and wins over Navy and Mount St. Mary’s.

After being ranked for the first time in a year, the Kevin Willard-led Terps look to extend their undefeated streak to six games.

The numbers

Maryland’s record: 5-0 (0-0 Big Ten)

Coppin State’s record: 3-4 (0-0 MEAC)

All-time series: Maryland leads, 1-0

How to watch and listen

Friday, Nov. 25, 4:00 pm EST; XFINITY Center, College Park, MD

Streaming: Big Ten Plus — Brendan Hartlove (play-by-play), Josh Caplan (analyst)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Baltimore) / 980 AM (DC) — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst)

