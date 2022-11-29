How to watch No. 22 Maryland men’s basketball vs. Louisville

The Big Ten-ACC Challenge is a uniquely important event for Maryland men’s basketball, as it was played in the ACC only eight years ago. This year, the Terps Drew Louisville as their opponent for the final rendition of the inter-conference event, and they will look to avenge their loss in the challenge last year when they fell to Virginia Tech, 62-58.

The good news for the Terps is that Louisville looks like one of the worst Power Five teams in the nation. The Cardinals dropped all six of the games they’ve played so far — not including an exhibition game against Division II opponent Lenoir-Rhyne. They’ve fallen in buy games against Bellarmine, Wright State and Appalachian State. Recently, Louisville scored only 38 points against Texas Tech and was blown out by 20 to Arkansas in the Maui Invitational. Currently, Louisville is ranked 178th on KenPom, a terrible start for the 2013 national champions.

But this game will be far from a cakewalk, as Louisville is still a solid team and it will be the Terps’ first true road game this year. A win is necessary if the Terps want to keep their positive momentum rolling.

The numbers

Maryland’s record: 6-0 (0-0 Big Ten)

Louisville’s record: 0-6 (0-0 ACC)

All-time series: Louisville leads, 6-2

How to watch and listen

Tuesday, Nov. 29, 7:00 pm EST; KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky

TV: ESPN2 — Doug Sherman (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst)

Streaming: ESPN App

Radio: WJZ-FM 105.7 (Baltimore), 980 AM (DC) — Matt Noble (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst)

