How to watch No. 20 Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 16 UCLA

Going into the season, if basically any Maryland basketball fan was told that the team would be 8-2 after the first 10 games of the season, they would have been ecstatic. However, after getting off to a blistering 8-0 start, the Terps have come back to earth a bit with two losses last week in two tough games at now-No. 22 Wisconsin and on a neutral court against now-No. 6 Tennessee, respectively. Terps fans will be hoping to see the team avoid a three-game skid.

That will be difficult though, as their opponent is a UCLA team that is ranked No. 16 in the country. The Bruins also have an 8-2 record, with their losses coming to Illinois and Baylor. Like Maryland, both of their defeats have come to teams in the current top 25. The Bruins’ biggest strength is at the guard position, where they not only have Veterans Tyger Campbell and Jaime Jaquez Jr., but also star freshman Amari Bailey.

The numbers

Maryland: (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

UCLA: (8-2, 2-0 Pac-12)

All-time series: UCLA leads, 6-2

DraftKings Sportsbook lines: Maryland -1

How to watch and listen

Wednesday, December 14, 9:00 PM EST, XFINITY Center, College Park, MD

TV: FOX Sports 1 — Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Baltimore) / 980 AM (DC) / XM: 375 — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst), Walt Williams (sideline)

Streaming: FOX Sports

Catch up before the game

