How to Watch No. 18 Alabama Basketball vs. No. 12 Michigan State

By now you’ve probably heard the story about how Alabama basketball head Coach Nate Oats used to work Michigan State basketball Camps during the summer when he was running the program at Romulus High School in Michigan.

Now he’s going to try and beat his mentor and friend, Tom Izzo.

Alabama and Michigan State will meet for only the third time on Thursday night when they play in a top-20 matchup in the first round of the prestigious Phil Knight Invitational over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Crimson Tide’s first game against a Power 5 opponent this season will be against a very good one, that has already defeated then-No. 4 Kentucky and Villanova this season, and lost 64-63 to No. 2 Gonzaga.

