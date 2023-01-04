How to Watch No. 15 Indiana Basketball Against Iowa Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY, Iowa. – Indiana basketball Returns to the court after a 12-day break during the holidays, traveling to Iowa for a 9 pm ET tipoff.

Indiana enters the game with a 1-1 record in Big Ten play, defeating Nebraska at home and losing at Rutgers. Iowa is in the midst of a rough stretch, losing three of its last four games, including a 92-83 home loss to Eastern Illinois as 31.5-point favorites.

