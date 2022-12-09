How to Watch No. 14 Indiana Basketball Against No. 10 Arizona in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers head out west for a highly-anticipated matchup with the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats in the Last Vegas Clash.

Indiana rebounded from an ugly loss at Rutgers with an 81-65 win over Nebraska, which featured a Trayce Jackson-Davis triple-double, a career-high 20 points from Trey Galloway and 19 points from Tamar Bates off the bench. Arizona is in a similar spot. After winning the Maui Invitational, the Wildcats lost by 15 at Utah but bounced back with an 81-68 win over 0-9 California.

