How to Watch No. 14 Indiana Basketball Against Nebraska on Wednesday

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – In the Big Ten home opener, the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers host Nebraska, a team riding a three-game win streak over Florida State, Boston College and at No. 21 Creighton.

Indiana looks to rebound from a 63-48 loss at Rutgers on Saturday in a game where the Hoosiers shot 30.4 percent as a team. Indiana Coach Mike Woodson wants to see better rebounding and toughness from his team on Wednesday night against Nebraska.

“You can be beaten by anybody in college basketball if you don’t come to play,” Woodson said. “And for sure the Big Ten because there’s so many good teams and good coaches.”

How to watch Indiana Hoosiers vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Well. 14 Indiana Hoosiers (7-1) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-3)

Well. 14 Indiana Hoosiers (7-1) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-3) What: Indiana’s Big Ten home opener

8:30 pm ET on Wednesday, Dec. 7

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

Big Ten Network

Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Stephen Bardo (analyst)

fuboTV (Start your free trial)

IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM, Indianapolis: 107.5 WFNI-FM)

Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)

Indiana is a 13-point favorite against Nebraska, and the over/under is 135.5 points, according to the SI Sportsbook.

Indiana dropped to No. 14 in the AP poll after defeating North Carolina and losing to Rutgers. Nebraska is not ranked.

Indiana is ranked No. 11 overall in the KenPom rankings. The Hoosiers are No. 11 in adjusted defensive efficiency and No. 27 in adjusted Offensive efficiency. Nebraska is ranked No. 77 overall, No. 71 in adjusted defensive efficiency and No. 98 in adjusted Offensive efficiency.

As of Tuesday, Indiana has the second-best odds to win the Big Ten regular season title at plus-350, behind Purdue at plus-195. Indiana is plus-550 to reach the Final Four and plus-2500 to win the National Championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Indiana lost 63-48 at Rutgers on Saturday, defeated North Carolina 77-65 on Nov. 30 and defeated Jackson State 90-51 on Nov. 25. Nebraska won 63-53 at No. 21 Creighton, defeated Boston College 88-67 on Nov. 30 and defeated Florida State 75-58 on Sunday.

Indiana went 21-14 overall, 9-11 in Big Ten play, 14-4 at home, 3-8 on the road and 4-2 at neutral sites in 2021-22. Nebraska went 10-22 overall, 4-16 in Big Ten Play, 7-12 at home, 3-8 on the road and 0-2 at neutral sites in 2021-22.

Indiana went 21-14 overall, 9-11 in Big Ten play, 14-4 at home, 3-8 on the road and 4-2 at neutral sites in 2021-22. Nebraska went 10-22 overall, 4-16 in Big Ten Play, 7-12 at home, 3-8 on the road and 0-2 at neutral sites in 2021-22. Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series over Nebraska 18-7. The Hoosiers swept the Cornhuskers last season, winning 68-55 in Bloomington and 78-71 in Lincoln. Indiana has won six straight games against Nebraska with the most recent loss coming on Jan. 14, 2019. Nebraska beat Indiana 66-51 at Assembly Hall behind 15 points from Glynn Watson Jr. and 14 points from Isaac Copeland Jr. Romeo Langford scored 18 points and Juwan Morgan scored 17, but Indiana shot 19 for 52 from the field and 2 for 14 from 3.

Leading scorers

Indiana Hoosiers

F Trayce Jackson-Davis: 18.3 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 1.9 bog, 67.5 FG pct



G Xavier Johnson: 11.8 ppg, 4.6 apg, 4.0 rpg, 47.4 3-point FG pct

Nebraska Cornhuskers

F Derrick Walker: 16.8 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 73.3 FG pct



G Sam Griesel: 11.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 4.9 apg



G Keisei Tominaga: 10.7 ppg, 41.7 3-point FG pct



F Juwan Gary: 10.3 ppg, 6.4 rpg



G CJ Wicher: 10.2 ppg, 36.2 3-point FG pct

Meet the coaches

Fred Hoiberg, Nebraska: Hoiberg is in his fourth season at Nebraska and has a 30-70 overall record with a 9-50 record in Big Ten play. Before Nebraska, Hoiberg was fired by the Chicago Bulls during his fourth season with a 115-155 overall record and one playoff appearance. Hoiberg's first coaching job was at Iowa State, his alma mater, where he held a 115-56 overall record with a 49-39 mark in Big 12 play across five seasons. The Cyclones reached the NCAA Tournament in each of Hoiberg's final four seasons at Iowa State, won the Big 12 Tournament in 2014 and 2015 and Hoiberg was named Big 12 Coach of the Year in 2012. As a player, Hoiberg was a first-team All -Big Eight selection for Iowa State in 1995, and his No. 32 is Retired at Iowa State. He was a second-round pick in the 1995 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers and played for the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves before retiring in 2005.

Hoiberg is in his fourth season at Nebraska and has a 30-70 overall record with a 9-50 record in Big Ten play. Before Nebraska, Hoiberg was fired by the Chicago Bulls during his fourth season with a 115-155 overall record and one playoff appearance. Hoiberg’s first coaching job was at Iowa State, his alma mater, where he held a 115-56 overall record with a 49-39 mark in Big 12 play across five seasons. The Cyclones reached the NCAA Tournament in each of Hoiberg’s final four seasons at Iowa State, won the Big 12 Tournament in 2014 and 2015 and Hoiberg was named Big 12 Coach of the Year in 2012. As a player, Hoiberg was a first-team All -Big Eight selection for Iowa State in 1995, and his No. 32 is Retired at Iowa State. He was a second-round pick in the 1995 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers and played for the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves before retiring in 2005. Mike Woodson, Indiana: Woodson has NBA head coaching experience with the Atlanta Hawks from 2004-10 and the New York Knicks from 2012-14. Dating back to 1996, Woodson has also been an Assistant Coach for the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers. Woodson played at Indiana University from 1976-80, and was named the Big Ten’s Most Valuable Player as a senior under Coach Bob Knight. He was the 12th overall pick in the 1980 NBA Draft, and played for various teams from 1980-91, averaging 14 points over 786 games. In his second season at Indiana, Woodson holds a 28-15 record.

Indiana’s Xavier Johnson (0) scores during the Indiana versus North Carolina men’s basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times/USA TODAY NETWORK

Three things to watch in Indiana vs. Nebraska

1. Front court depth

Indiana can count on Trayce Jackson-Davis to produce night in and night out. Even facing constant double and triple teams against Rutgers, they managed 13 points and 10 rebounds and four blocked shots. But Indiana has to get more production from Race Thompson, Malik Reneau and Jordan Geronimo moving forward.

At Rutgers, this trio combined for four points and nine rebounds. Reneau dealt with foul trouble all game, Thompson and Geronimo went a combined 0-for-9 shooting with six missed 3-pointers and all three got beat by Rutgers on the glass. Each has shown the ability to perform at a high level in the past, but it’s got to happen with Arizona, Kansa and Big Ten play approaching.

2. Jalen Hood-Schifino’s health

Indiana Coach Mike Woodson said Hood-Schifino is day-to-day with lower back soreness after sitting out the Rutgers game. Indiana sorely missed Hood-Schifino’s play-making ability against Rutgers as the offense fell flat with its lowest scoring total by 29 points.

If Hood-Schifino remains out, Indiana will need Trey Galloway, Tamar Bates and CJ Gunn to step up. Galloway had a huge game against North Carolina, but he didn’t score at Rutgers.

3. Defending Derrick Walker

Derrick Walker, a 6-foot-9, 245-pound senior, leads Nebraska with 16.8 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. In Nebraska’s 63-53 win at Creighton, who was ranked No. 7 at the time, Walker scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds against the 7-foot-1 reigning Big East Defensive Player of the Year Ryan Kalkbrenner.

He also had a big game matched up against Florida State’s 7-foot-4 Naheem McLeod, scoring 20 points and 13 rebounds. Indiana did a good job against Walker last year, limiting him to a combined 12 points and eight rebounds in two games, but he appears to be much improved this season.