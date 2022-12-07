How to Watch No. 14 Indiana Basketball Against Nebraska on Wednesday

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – In the Big Ten home opener, the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers host Nebraska, a team riding a three-game win streak over Florida State, Boston College and at No. 21 Creighton.

Indiana looks to rebound from a 63-48 loss at Rutgers on Saturday in a game where the Hoosiers shot 30.4 percent as a team. Indiana Coach Mike Woodson wants to see better rebounding and toughness from his team on Wednesday night against Nebraska.

“You can be beaten by anybody in college basketball if you don’t come to play,” Woodson said. “And for sure the Big Ten because there’s so many good teams and good coaches.”

