How to Watch No. 11 Indiana Basketball Against Little Rock

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana will play the second of three games in the Hoosier Classic on Wednesday night at Assembly Hall against Little Rock.

After a sluggish start on Sunday, the Hoosiers claimed a 30-point win over Miami of Ohio at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to move to 4-0 on the season. Indiana secured a road win in its first true test against Xavier on Friday behind 30 points from Trayce Jackson-Davis and Xavier Johnson.

With these wins, the Hoosiers moved up one spot to No. 11 in the AP poll, and Coach Mike Woodson is feeling good about the team’s depth as he works to find the best mix.

“I’ve got faith and I believe in everybody that’s wearing that uniform,” Woodson said. “They just have got to stay ready. You know, I mean, I am still trying to figure out rotations and who can do what and what combinations work, and that can be an ongoing process, you know, as we navigate this season. So, hey, just stay ready. That’s all I can tell our guys that are coming off the bench. Be ready to play.”

How to watch Indiana Hoosiers vs. Little Rock Trojans

Who: Well. 11 Indiana Hoosiers (4-0) vs. Little Rock (2-3)

Indiana is No. 11 in the AP poll, the program’s highest ranking since December of 2016 and the highest ranking of any Big Ten team. Little Rock is not ranked. KenPom rankings: Indiana is ranked No. 8 overall in the KenPom rankings following Sunday’s win over Miami of Ohio. The Hoosiers are No. 10 in adjusted defensive efficiency and No. 12 in adjusted Offensive efficiency. Little Rock is ranked No. 325 overall, No. 334 in adjusted defensive efficiency and the No. 289 in adjusted offensive efficiency.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Indiana is plus-900 to reach the Final Four and plus-3000 to win the National Championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The Hoosiers were the betting favorite to win the Big Ten regular season title at plus-290 odds on Sunday, but FanDuel does not have odds for that now. Leading scorers: Preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers with 20.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game with a 75.6 field goal percentage. Freshman forward Malik Reneau is averaging 11.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, and senior point guard Xavier Johnson is next with 10.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Little Rock’s DeAntoni Gordon leads the Trojans with 13.4 points and 5.0 rebounds, and Myron Gardner is averaging 12.8 points and 10.0 rebounds while shooting 47.4 percent from 3. DJ Smith is Little Rock’s third and final double-digit scorer at 10.8 points and 3.0 assists per game.

Indiana proved its No. 11 ranking with an 81-79 win at Xavier, who was picked to finish second in the preseason Big East coaches poll. Little Rock is 2-0 at home with wins over Arkansas Baptist and most recently defeated Jackson State 94-91 in the Hoosier Classic. The Trojans are 0-3 on the road with losses to Southern Illinois, Central Arkansas and East Tennessee State. Last season’s records: Indiana went 21-14 overall, 9-11 in Big Ten play, 14-4 at home, 3-8 on the road and 4-1 at neutral sites in 2021-22. The Hoosiers reached the NCAA Tournament last year for the first time since 2016, defeating Wyoming in the First Four and losing to Saint Mary’s in the Round of 64. Little Rock went 9-19 overall, 3-11 in Sun Belt Conference play, 6 -7 at home, 1-10 on the road and 2-2 at neutral sites in 2021-22. The Trojans defeated South Alabama in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament before ending their season with a loss to Tory.

Meet the coaches

Darrell Walker, Little Rock: Darrell Walker is in his fifth season as head coach at Little Rock and has a 51-64 overall record and a 30-40 mark in conference play. After a 10-21 record in his first season, he led an impressive turnaround to go 21-10, which resulted in a Sun Belt Conference regular season title and Sun Belt Coach of the Year honors. As a player, Walker was the 12th overall pick in the 1983 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks following three collegiate seasons at Arkansas and one at Westark Community College. Walker played in the NBA from 1983-93 for the Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Washington Bullets and Detroit Pistons, and he appeared in 28 games for the 1993 NBA Champion Chicago Bulls. Walker’s first coaching job was as an assistant with the Toronto Raptors before becoming the head coach for two seasons. He made stops with the Washington Wizards, Washington Mystics, New Orleans Hornets, Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks. Before Little Rock, Walker was the head coach at Division II Clark Atlanta University for two seasons where he had a 45-18 record.

Indiana Hoosiers forward Malik Reneau (5) dribbles the ball while Miami (Oh) Redhawks guard Bryson Tatum (4) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Three things to watch in Indiana vs. Little Rock

1. Jalen Hood-Schifino finding his shot

Indiana’s 6-foot-6 freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino has a knack for impacting the game in a variety of ways. He leads all Hoosiers with 18 assists, he’s tied for the team lead with five steals and tied for fourth with 4.3 rebounds per game. Playing 26.1 minutes per game, behind only Trayce Jackson-Davis, Hood-Schifino has been crucial to Indiana’s 4-0 start.

But the one flaw in Hood-Schifino’s game early in his Indiana career is shooting efficiency. After a 3-for-4 night in his debut against Morehead State, he shot a combined 3-for-17 overall and 1-for-6 from 3 against Bethune-Cookman and Xavier. Most recently, he went 5-for-12 against Miami of Ohio, including 2-for-4 from 3. Hood-Schifino hasn’t been forcing contested or out-of-rhythm shots, but his improvement as a shooter is key to Indiana reaching its full potential.

“I’m not concerned about the shot-making,” Woodson said of Hood-Schifino. “Hell, we scored 80 points tonight, 80-some points. We’re averaging 90 points. Again, Jalen will be there when it counts. He is capable of making big shots, so that’s not a big concern.”

2. Starting strong

Indiana cruised to easy victories in three of its four games and picked up a résumé-boosting win at Xavier on Friday. In each of these wins, however, the Hoosiers didn’t look their best in the opening moments.

Morehead State tied the game with 9:17 left in the first half, Bethune-Cookman cut the deficit to two points at the 12:01 mark and Indiana trailed by as much as nine points in the first half at Xavier. On Sunday, Miami of Ohio made it a 21-20 game with 7:46 left before halftime. The Hoosiers eventually found an Offensive flow and locked in on the defensive end to start the year 4-0. But with two games before a Matchup with No. 1 North Carolina, it will be important for Indiana to begin games with the same energy it proves to have later on.

3. Defending Myron Gardner

Myron Gardner, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound guard, does a bit of everything for Little Rock. Gardner is averaging 12.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 steals through five games. He made a number of highlight-reel dunks last season, and also showed the ability to step back and knock down 3s or mid-range jumpers.

Little Rock’s leading scorer DeAntoni Gordon (13.4 ppg) does the majority of his scoring inside, which means a tough matchup against Trayce Jackson-Davis and the deep Indiana front court on Wednesday. This could lead to a greater emphasis on playing through Gardner, who has the hot hand after a 23-point night on 5-for-6 3-point shooting in Little Rock’s win over Jackson State on Sunday.