How to Watch No. 1 Purdue Basketball Against No. 24 Ohio State on Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Purdue basketball has a chance to respond to its first loss of the 2022-23 season when it goes on the road against No. 24 Ohio State on Thursday night at the Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

The No. 1-ranked Boilermakers started the new year with a 65-64 loss to Rutgers at Mackey Arena on Monday, falling to 13-1 overall and 2-1 in Big Ten play.

“You don’t want to forget some of the things you struggled at,” Purdue Coach Matt Painter said. “When you don’t forget it, you fix it and you get better because of it. But no matter if we would have won the game or lost the game, which we obviously did against Rutgers, Ohio State was going to be a tough game.”

