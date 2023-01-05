How to Watch No. 1 Purdue Basketball Against No. 24 Ohio State on Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Purdue basketball has a chance to respond to its first loss of the 2022-23 season when it goes on the road against No. 24 Ohio State on Thursday night at the Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

The No. 1-ranked Boilermakers started the new year with a 65-64 loss to Rutgers at Mackey Arena on Monday, falling to 13-1 overall and 2-1 in Big Ten play.

“You don’t want to forget some of the things you struggled at,” Purdue Coach Matt Painter said. “When you don’t forget it, you fix it and you get better because of it. But no matter if we would have won the game or lost the game, which we obviously did against Rutgers, Ohio State was going to be a tough game.”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game, including game time and TV information, the leading scorers for both teams, and a look at the coaching matchup.

Leading scorers

Purdue Boilermakers

C Zach Edey: 21.7 ppg, 13.4 rpg, 2.2 bpg, 63.2 FG pct

G Fletcher Loyer: 12.1 ppg, 2.5 apg, 32.2 3-point FG pct

G Braden Smith: 8.9 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 3.6 apg, 1.3 spg

Ohio State Buckeyes

F Brice Sensabaugh: 15.9 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.5 apg, 46.6 3-point FG pct

F Justice Sueing: 13.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.2 apg, 45.5 FG pct

F Zed Key: 13.4 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 1.3 ppg, 1.1 apg

Meet the coaches

Matt Painter, Purdue: Painter is in his 18th season as the head coach of Purdue basketball. He owns a 397-193 overall record with the program, including a 196-116 mark in the Big Ten. With just three more victories, Painter can become just the fifth Coach in Big Ten history with 400 career wins while at a conference school, joining Bob Knight, Tom Izzo, Gene Keady and Lou Henson.

Painter began his head coaching career at Southern Illinois, leading the team atop the Missouri Valley Conference with a 25-5 overall record during the 2003-04 season, dropping only one game in league matchups.

Chris Holtmann, Ohio State: Holtmann is in his sixth season at the helm for the Buckeyes and has posted a 117-59 overall record with the program. His previous head coaching stops include three years at Gardner-Webb and another three at Butler before taking the Ohio State job ahead of the 2017-18 season.

