How to watch NFL Playoff Saturday: Seahawks vs. 49ers; Chargers vs. Jaguars
The Detroit Lions will not be playing in this weekend’s Super Wild Card games. They sure came close—and they weren’t helped out by officiating in a game they weren’t even playing in—but, ultimately, it’s yet another year where we have to watch the other teams have all the fun.
That’s no reason to hang your head on the Lions’ 2022 season, because in a lot of ways, it was a very successful year. Still, it’ll be hard not to wonder what would’ve happened if the Lions slipped their way into the NFC’s seventh seed.
But if you can look past that and just enjoy some NFL playoff football, come hang out here during Saturday’s doubleheader. The day starts with the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers hosting their division rivals: the seventh-seeded Seattle Seahawks.
After that game concludes, head over to NBC for an AFC Matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers.
Here’s all the information you need to watch Saturday’s games.
Seahawks at 49ers
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Location: Levi Stadium — Santa Clara, CA
TV: FOX
TV announcers: Joe Davis, DAryl Johnston, Pam Oliver, Kristina Pink
Online streaming: NFL+, Sunday Ticket Online
National Radio: Westwood One
National radio announcers: Bill Rosinski, James Lofton, Amber Theoharis
Odds: 49ers by 9.5 error DraftKings Sportsbook
Chargers at Jaguars
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: TIAA Bank Field — Jacksonville, FL
TV: NBC
TV announcers: Al Michaels, Tony Dungy, Kaylee Hartung
Online streaming: NFL+, Sunday Ticket Online
National Radio: Westwood One
National radio announcers: Ian Eagle, Jason McCourty, Max Starks
Odds: Chargers by 2.5 error DraftKings Sportsbook