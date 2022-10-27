How to watch NC State vs. Virginia Tech: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who’s Playing

Virginia Tech @ No. 24 NC State

Current Records: Virginia Tech 2-5; NC State 5-2

What to Know

The Virginia Tech Hokies and the NC State Wolfpack are set to square off in an ACC Matchup at 7:30 pm ET Oct. 27 at Carter-Finley Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Virginia Tech was within striking distance but couldn’t close the gap last week as they fell 20-14 to the Miami (FL) Hurricanes. The Hokies were down 20 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of QB Grant Wells, who passed for one TD and 179 yards on 33 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 35 yards.

Meanwhile, NC State received a tough blow last week as they fell 24-9 to the Syracuse Orange. NC State couldn’t find the end zone and got their points from three field goals.

Special teams were responsible for all of the team’s points. K Christopher Dunn delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Virginia Tech is the clear underdog, so they’re hoping it’s the size of the fight that determines this one. Those who got Lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the Squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Virginia Tech is now 2-5 while the Wolfpack sit at a mirror-image 5-2. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Hokies come into the game boasting the 16th fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the Nation at seven. As for NC State, they enter the Matchup with only 14 touchdowns allowed, good for 13th best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 pm ET

Thursday at 7:30 pm ET Where: Carter-Finley Stadium — Raleigh, North Carolina

Carter-Finley Stadium — Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolfpack are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Hokies, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Virginia Tech have won both of the games they’ve played against NC State in the last eight years.