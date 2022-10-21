How to Watch NBA TV

You can watch NBA TV live without cable or a satellite TV service on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. NBA TV is also included with NBA League Pass, which costs $14.99 per month, or $99.99 per season.

NBA TV is a sought-after TV channel for basketball fans, and this season is no different. The networks air regular season and playoff games.

Chances are you want a live TV package that carries other channels broadcasting live NBA games, including ESPN and regional sports networks such as Bally Sports or NBC Sports. You may also live in an area where ROOT Sports Northwest or AT&T SportsNet Southwest are key channels for watching your local team.

Here is everything you need to know for watching NBA TV during the 2022-23 NBA season without cable or satellite TV.

What you need to know about is NBA TV

NBA TV typically broadcasts about 90 regular season games live, but the network is subject to local blackout restrictions. You can still watch your home team’s game on a regional sports network or a local broadcast station that is carrying the game.

So if you are considering some cord-cutting options for watching games, you may want a service that carries your local RSNs.

Does DIRECTV STREAM have NBA TV?

DIRECTV STREAM carries NBA TV, and probably has the most comprehensive NBA coverage among live TV streaming services due to its channel lineup.

TNT, TBS, ESPN, ESPN2, and NBA TV and regional Bally Sports networks are part of the Choice package. NBC Sports, ROOT Sports Northwest, and AT&T SportsNet networks are also available, depending on where you live.

You can look over the regional sports networks in your area.

The Choice plan includes all your local broadcast channels such as ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX.

Subscribers get more than 105 channels, and Unlimited Cloud DVR storage to record games. You can watch live TV channels on up to 20 screens at once. The on-demand library has more than 40,000 movies and shows.

Subscribers can add a three-month free trial of HBO Max, Cinemax, Showtime, STARZ, and EPIX before the monthly rates kick in.

You can sign up for a free 5-day trial to start watching in-market and out-of-market games without any obligations.

The Choice plan usually costs $89.99 per month. But DIRECTV STREAM is currently knocking $10 off for the first five months of service.

So you only pay $79.99 per month during the promotional period. There are no contracts. You can subscribe month to month and cancel whenever you want.

If you are up for watching the entire season of your local team, and want coverage through the NBA Playoffs and NBA finals, then DIRECTV STREAM is worth considering.

DIRECTV STREAM works on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Smart TVs running on Android TV and Google TV. There are mobile apps for iOS and Android devices as well.

Does Sling has NBA TV?

Sling TV is a decent budget pick for NBA TV. Sling TV is best suited for fans who only need a small number of channels during the basketball season.

The Sling Orange plan has 34 channels, including ESPN, TNT and TBS for $35 per month. Watching NBA TV through Sling requires an extra add-on.

The Sports Extra bundle adds 14 channels, including NBA TV, NFL RedZone, MLB Network and ESPNU for $11 per month. Sling Orange subscribers can watch live TV on one screen at a time. Sling does not have any regional sports networks, but it is the cheapest live TV service that offers ESPN.

Sling Blue includes FS1 and local NBC and FOX stations for $35 per month. The Blue plan lets you watch live TV on three screens at once. Sling TV is currently offering a discount of half off for your first month. You can check out the details of latest offer Sling TV is making to new and returning customers.

There are no contracts, or extra fees like cable TV. You can start watching NBA TV live through Sling TV on a Roku, Fire TV, Smart TVs, Google Chromecast and smartphones.

Is NBA TV on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV has more than 85 live TV channels, including TNT, TBS, NBA TV and ESPN.

A subscription to the base plan costs $64.99 per month, and includes Unlimited Cloud DVR.

You can watch live TV on three screens at once. YouTube TV doesn’t have Bally Sports or YES Network, but does carry regional NBC Sports networks and SportsNet NY.

YouTube TV also offers NBA League Pass for $14.99 per month. YouTube TV has apps on Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, and Smart TVs powered by Android TV and Google TV.

You can check out the latest offer YouTube TV is making to new and returning customers.

Does Hulu have NBA TV?

Hulu Live TV offers a solid alternative for watching live NBA games without cable TV, but it currently does not carry NBA TV.

Hulu Live TV has over 75 live TV channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, TBS and TNT. Local ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX stations are available in most of the US You can watch live TV on two screens at once. Subscribers get Unlimited Cloud DVR storage for recordings.

A subscription costs $69.99 per month.

Hulu Live does have regional NBC Sports networks, but lacks other regional sports networks such as Bally Sports, AT&T SportsNet and ROOT Sports Northwest.

ESPN+ and Disney+ are included with a Hulu Live TV subscription.

ESPN Plus Streams the PGA Tour, UFC Fights, daily MLB and NHL games. Soccer Leagues such as La Liga and MLS are on ESPN Plus as well.

You look over which sports channels are included in the lineup before making any decisions. There is currently no free trial for Hulu Live TV.

Does Fubo have NBA TV?

fuboTV has more than 135 channels, including ESPN and NBA TV. Local ABC stations are also carried by Fubo in most of the US But Fubo currently does not have TNT or TBS.

Altitude Sports, AT&T SportsNet, MSG, regional NBC Sports, ROOT Sports Northwest and SportsNet NY are available on fuboTV.

You can look over the fuboTV channel lineup to see which local channels are available in your area.

Subscribers can watch live TV on up to 10 screens at once. You get 1,000 hours of Cloud DVR. fuboTV works with all major streaming devices including Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Smart TVs powered by Android TV and Google TV.

fuboTV has a 7-day free trial. A subscription costs $69.99 per month. You are not under any obligation to keep the service and can cancel online.

Watch NBA TV without cable FAQs

How to Watch NBA TV on Roku

If you want to watch NBA TV on Roku, you have a couple of options. You can either subscribe to a live TV streaming service that carries NBA TV and other channels such as ESPN and TNT, or subscribe to NBA League Pass. A subscription to NBA League Pass lets you live stream out-of-market basketball games.

How to Watch NBA TV for free

DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV and YouTube TV all offer different free Trials that let you go hands-on with their service. Each of these three services carry NBA TV. You just need to make sure you cancel before the free trial ends if you don’t want to be billed.

How to Watch free NBA games on a Smart TV

You can sign up for a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV and YouTube TV and watch NBA games for about a week. But each service has a slightly different time frame for their free trial, so be sure to read the fine print, and make a note of when to cancel.

ABC is an over-the-air channel which will also carry a number of NBA games during the 2022-23 season that you can watch for free by using a TV antenna.

How to Watch NBA League Pass on a Smart TV

If you are using a Smart TV from Samsung, LG or Sony, you have a few options for watching NBA League Pass without a cable or satellite TV subscription.

You can sign up for NBA League Pass through the NBA website. Just add the NBA app to start watching live games once you subscribe.

Amazon Prime members can sign up for a free trial and subscription to NBA League Pass.

You can also sign up for DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV or YouTube TV if you want NBA TV and other cable TV channels that carry live NBA games.

Can you watch in-market games on NBA League Pass?

Well. NBA League Pass does not have the rights for in-market games, so it is subject to local blackout restrictions. League Pass subscribers will still need regional sports networks to watch their local team.

What regional sports network do I need for in-market games?

This chart breaks down regional sports networks that carry in-market NBA games. You will need to live within your local teams market to get the RSN with a subscription to a live TV streaming service.

