How to watch ‘NBA in Stephen A.’s World’ broadcast of Nets vs. Bucks today: TV channel, time, live stream

Move over ManningCast, Stephen A.’s World is here!

Wednesday’s blockbuster Matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks will see the debut of the “NBA in Stephen A.’s World” broadcast, Hosted by ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith on ESPN 2.

The alternate broadcast will see the First Take star bring on high-profile guests from sports, entertainment, and media in “a very relaxed format,” Smith told Variety.

Smith says his broadcast will give viewers an insight into “how I watch a game, the kind of things that I pay attention to, the kind of things I talk about when I’m just sitting around talking to family and friends.”

He is scheduled to host four Editions of NBA in Stephen A’s World, with additional broadcasts to air on Nov. 22, Dec. 2, and Dec. 25.

Here’s everything you need to know about tuning into the first Stephen A. Smith broadcast.

How to watch ‘NBA in Stephen A.’s World’ broadcast?

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 26

TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: ESPN app | ESPN.com | ESPN+ | Sling TV

The standard broadcast of Nets vs. Bucks will air on ESPN and will feature Mark Jones on play-by-play, Jeff Van Gundy as an Analyst and Monica McNutt as a sideline reporter.

Both broadcasts of Nets vs. Bucks will be streamed on the ESPN app and ESPN.com for those with a cable subscription. Those without cable can still watch either broadcast on ESPN+ with a subscription to the streaming service.

Nets vs. Bucks start time

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 26

Time: 7:30 pm ET | 4:30 p.m. PT

Nets vs. Bucks is scheduled to tip off around 7:30 pm ET on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The game will be played at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.