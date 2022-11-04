How to watch NBA G League this season: TV channels, live Streams for 2022-23 season
The 2022-23 NBA G League season is set to get underway on Friday, Nov 4.
There is plenty to be excited about for this year’s G League season, highlighted by Scoot Henderson and the G League Ignite competing for a full 50-game season for the first time in the development program’s young history.
You’ll be able to catch Henderson and the Ignite on the NBA App and on ESPN’s family of networks all season, but the excitement goes beyond that.
Another first for the league, there will be 30 teams competing for the G League Championship with the addition of the Ignite and the Mexico City Capitanes.
There will also be a handful of rule changes coming to the G, highlighted by the Elam Ending in overtime games and at the G League Showcase Cup.
For more information on how to tune into the G League this season, The Sporting News has you covered below.
How to watch the NBA G League this season
- Streaming: NBA App, ESPN App, NBAGLeague.com
- TV: Select games are ESPN, ESPN+, NBA TV
It will be easier than ever to watch the G League this season, as several games will be streamed on the NBA App, NBA TV and televised on ESPN’s family of networks.
NBA G League 2022 opening weekend schedule
Below you can find the full opening weekend schedule for the 2022-23 G League season.
Friday, Nov. 4
|Matchups
|Time (ET)
|TV/Stream
|Westchester Knicks vs. Maine Celtics
|7 p.m
|NBAGLeague.com
|Delaware Blue Coats vs. Greensboro Storm
|7 p.m
|NBAGLeague.com
|Long Island Nets vs. College Park Skyhawks
|7 p.m
|NBAGLeague.com
|Motor City Cruise vs. Cleveland Charge
|7 p.m
|NBAGLeague.com
|Windy City Bulls vs. Wisconsin Herd
|8 p.m
|NBAGLeague.com
|Lakeland Magic vs. Memphis Hustle
|8 p.m
|NBAGLeague.com
|Texas Legends vs. Austin Spurs
|8:30 p.m
|NBAGLeague.com
|OKC Blue vs. G League Ignite
|10 p.m
|NBA App
|Ontario Clippers vs. Santa Cruz Warriors
|10 p.m
|NBAGLeague.com
Saturday, Nov. 5
|Matchups
|Time (ET)
|TV/Stream
|Raptors 905 vs. Capital City Go-Go
|7 p.m
|NBAGLeague.com
|Delaware Blue Coats vs. Greensboro Swarm
|7 p.m
|NBAGLeague.com
|Grand Rapids Gold vs. Fort Wayne Mad Ants
|7 p.m
|NBAGLeague.com
|Texas Legends vs. Austin Spurs
|8 p.m
|NBAGLeague.com
|Sioux Falls Skyforce vs. Iowa Wolves
|8 p.m
|NBAGLeague.com
|Wisconsin Herd vs. Windy City Bulls
|8 p.m
|NBAGLeague.com/NBC Sports Chicago
|Stockton Kings vs. South Bay Lakers
|8 p.m
|NBAGLeague.com/Spectrum SportsNet
|Ontario Clippers vs. Santa Cruz Warriors
|10 p.m
|NBAGLeague.com
Sunday, Nov 6
|Matchups
|Time (ET)
|TV/Stream
|Westchester Knicks vs. Maine Celtics
|1 p.m
|NBAGLeague.com/MSG Network
|Long Island Nets vs. College Park Skyhawks
|3 p.m
|NBA TV
|Raptors 905 vs. Capital City Go-Go
|3 p.m
|NBAGLeague.com
|Grand Rapids Gold vs. Fort Wayne Mad Ants
|5 p.m
|NBAGLeague.com
|Lakeland Magic vs Birmingham Squadron
|6 p.m
|NBAGLeague.com
|Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs. Mexico City Capitanes
|7 p.m
|NBAGLeague.com
|Salt Lake City Stars vs. G League Ignite
|8 p.m
|ESPNU
How to watch Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite this season
- Streaming: NBA App, ESPN App, NBAGLeague.com
- TV: Select games are ESPN, ESPN+, NBA TV
It will be easier than ever to watch Henderson and the G League Ignite this season, as several games will be streamed on the NBA App and televised on ESPN’s family of networks.
There are currently eight games set to be streamed on the NBA App, 23 games available across ESPN 2, ESPNU, ESPNews or ESPN+, five games on NBA TV and the remaining games will be available on NBAGLeague.com.