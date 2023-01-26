How to Watch NBA All-Star Starters Announcement

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game starters, including the two team captains, will be revealed this evening on TNT, with coverage beginning at 6 pm CT.

While most of the starters will be repeat honorees, there’s real potential for at least one player to earn a spot that’s never done it before. The highest likelihood of this would be Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who could be a starter in his first ever NBA All-Star appearance.

It’s almost a guarantee he will compete in the event, but being a starter is a different story.

On the season, he’s averaging more than 30 points per game while shooting better than 50% from the floor, 35% from deep and 90% from the line. He’s also produced 5.5 assists and 4.8 boards per game to go along with career highs in steals (1.7) and blocks (1.1) per game.

Earning one of the two starting guard spots in the Western Conference will be difficult. It’s almost guaranteed that Luka Doncic will earn one, so it will likely be between Ja Morant, Steph Curry and Gilgeous-Alexander.

We’ll find out this evening, but this could be a significant milestone in the Thunder star’s young career.

The actual teams won’t be drafted until just before the event on Feb. 19, when team captains make their picks in a live, televised pregame segment in Salt Lake City.

