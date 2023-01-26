How to Watch NBA All-Star Starters Announcement

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game starters, including the two team captains, will be revealed this evening on TNT, with coverage beginning at 6 pm CT.

While most of the starters will be repeat honorees, there’s real potential for at least one player to earn a spot that’s never done it before. The highest likelihood of this would be Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who could be a starter in his first ever NBA All-Star appearance.

