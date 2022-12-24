How to watch MLS on US TV and streaming

MLS is the latest league to have some confusion over how to watch their games. For years, MLS games aired, in English, on ESPN and FOX’s channels. Meanwhile, ESPN+ held the streaming rights to many of the games over the last several years.

Almost all of that changes starting with the 2023 MLS campaign.

Major League Soccer and Apple signed a 10-year deal that runs through the 2032 season. The agreement gives Apple streaming rights to all MLS regular season and playoff games, including the final. Therefore, soccer fans have another streaming service to add to their collection to keep up with America’s top men’s division.

However, it is important to note that streaming MLS is not the same as subscribing to Apple TV+.

MLS Season Pass

Apple TV+ provides access to movies and shows, such as Ted Lasso, for $6.99 per month. MLS Season Pass is separate from that. You do not need to be subscribed to Apple TV+ to also subscribe to MLS Season Pass.

That being said, the MLS Season Pass is $14.99 per month. There is also an annual option at $99 per season. However, if you have an Apple TV+ subscription, you can save a little bit of money on the MLS Season Pass. Apple TV+ subscribers can add MLS Season Pass for $12.99 per month or $79 per season.

This subscription gets you live broadcasts and shoulder coverage for every single MLS game throughout the season. There are no more blackouts and no more regional sports networks. Every game is available in both English and Spanish. The Canadian teams also have French options for streams.

If you are someone who prefers the radio broadcasts, that is also an option. You can listen to the home and away team broadcasts while watching the game on your device.

How to watch MLS on US TV

MLS games are available on FOX’s family of channels. No more ESPN, no more Univision. Spanish-language MLS games on TV are through FOX Deportes. On average, expect around one MLS game per week across FOX Sports.

For English-language TV viewership, there will be 34 MLS games on TV in the regular season. In fact, 15 of those are dedicated to FOX’s OTA channel. Additionally, there are eight games in the MLS Cup Playoffs on FOX or FS1. That does include the Final, as well.