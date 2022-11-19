How to watch Michigan State basketball vs. Villanova: TV channel, stream, radio

Another day, another big-name opponent in a branded showcase event for Michigan State basketball. After battling Well. 2 Gonzaga last week in the Armed Forces Classic aboard and aircraft carrier near San Diego, and toppling Well. 4 Kentucky is Tuesday in the Champions Classicnext up for the Spartans is a home game against Villanova as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games.

It’ll be the first matchup between the Spartans and Wildcats since 2002, when Villanova defeated Tom Izzo‘s crew in the Great Alaska Shootout. MSU’s double-overtime triumph over Kentucky lifted it to 2-1 to start the season. Villanova also comes into the Breslin Center at 2-1 with wins over La Salle and Delaware State sandwiched between a loss to Temple.

Below are details on how to watch, stream and listen to MSU vs. Villanova, as well as links to relevant stories from the week:

MICHIGAN STATE (2-1) vs. VILLANOVA (2-1)

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m. Eastern

TV: FS1 (Aaron Goldsmith, Bill Raftery)

STREAM: FOX Sports app | FOXSports.com/live

RADIO: Spartan Media Network (94.9 FM/1240 AM in Lansing; 760 AM in Detroit). Click here for a full list of Affiliates

ALL-TIME SERIES RECORD: 3-1 Villanova

LAST MEETING: Nov. 29, 2002, in the Great Alaska Shootout. Villanova won 81-73.

CURRENT STREAK: Villanova +1

LINE: MSU -10

The Gavitt Games, an annual series pitting Big Ten teams against Big East clubs, began in 2015, although MSU wouldn’t make its first appearance until 2019, when it beat Seton Hall on the road. The 2020 event was canceled, and MSU was involved again last year when it traveled to Butler and defeated the Bulldogs.

It’s a new era at Villanova after the retirement of two-time national Champion head Coach Jay Wright. The school hired Wright’s former assistant, Kyle Neptune, as his successor, with Neptune returning after spending one year as the head coach at Fordham. The Wildcats started the season ranked No. 16 but promptly fell out of the AP Top 25 following their road loss to Temple.

“There are similarities,” Izzo said when asked whether he sees Neptune’s Fingerprints on the program. “… It’s not easy to take over a program. It’s not easy to take over a program that has won so much. But a lot of the things he’s doing, and it helps to have those fifth- and sixth-year guys, they are a very good basketball team. The loss, the way they lost, and where they lost, and who they lost (to), doesn’t make them any less of a team.”

The visit from Villanova will be MSU’s final home game of the month. From there, the Spartans will start preparing for three games in four days in Portland, Oregon, for the Phil Knight Invitational. They open that tournament Nov. 24 against Alabama.

