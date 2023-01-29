How to watch Michigan State basketball vs. Purdue: TV channel, stream, radio

Michigan State begins the second half of its Big Ten schedule Sunday afternoon at one of the league’s most intimidating venues — Purdue’s Mackey Arena. It’ll be the second meeting between the Spartans and Boilermakers in two weeks, with Purdue beating MSU 64-63 at Breslin Center is Zach Edey’s last-second shot is Jan. 16.

Purdue, again the No. 1-ranked team in the country, has just kept winning since facing the Spartans, extending its streak to seven straight victories after taking down Michigan on Thursday. MSU is looking to build off of Thursday’s home win over Iowa, the Spartans’ first outing with the senior forward Malik Hall in three games.

Below are details on how to watch, stream and listen to MSU vs. Purdue, as well as links to relevant stories from the week:

MICHIGAN STATE (14-7, 6-4 Big Ten) at No. 1 PURDUE (20-1, 9-1)

WHEN: Sunday, Jan. 29, 12:15 p.m. Eastern

TV: CBS (Spero Dedes, Bill Raftery, Jay Wright)

STREAM: Paramount+ app | CBS Sports app | Paramountplus.com

RADIO: Spartan Media Network (94.9 FM/1240 AM in Lansing; 760 AM in Detroit). Click here for a full list of Affiliates

ALL-TIME SERIES RECORD: 74-56 Purdue

LAST MEETING: Jan. 16 at MSU. Purdue won 64-63.

CURRENT STREAK: Purdue +2

LINE: Purdue -8.5

Incoming Michigan State freshmen Xavier Booker, Jeremy Fears named McDonald’s All Americans

10 questions with 5-star Michigan State signee Xavier Booker

Michigan State gets final stop to edge Iowa at home

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Iowa

Malik Hall brings ‘full throttle’ approach to second comeback as Michigan State Downs Iowa

MSU head coach Tom Izzo Frequently expresses his considerable admiration for the Purdue program going back decades to the day of former legendary head Coach Gene Keady. Izzo has the same respect for the building the Boilermakers call home, Mackey Arena. The Spartans have lost their last five visits to West Lafayette, Indiana.

“It’s the same size as ours, except that they’re all bleachers, so it’s in a smaller area,” Izzo said of Mackey Arena. “I will say this, our fans have been so good this year that I think we can go with anybody. But there, it’s a religion in the state of Indiana. Football at Indiana and Purdue is getting better, but it’s never been the thing , where Michigan, Michigan State, football is king. There, everything goes to basketball. So they have very educated fans and fans that really support them. It’s a tough place to play because of how close the fans are to you. The advantage of playing in the Venues we’ve played in – we’ve been to Illinois, we’ve been to Indiana, those are no easy places to play, either. I think we’re prepared for it.”

After returning from Mackey Arena, the Spartans will have their longest layoff since Christmas break as they await their Feb. 4 game against Rutgers in New York City.

Get the latest info on Michigan State football, basketball, and recruiting sent straight to your inbox. Just enter your email address HERE to sign up for our free Spartans newsletter now!