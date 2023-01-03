How to watch Michigan State basketball vs. Nebraska: TV channel, stream, radio

Michigan State’s star-studded, cross-country non-conference schedule is over. The calendar has flipped, and there’s nothing else on the Spartans’ Minds but Chasing a Big Ten championship.

The path continues Tuesday night in East Lansing for the restart of conference play, with Nebraska coming to the Breslin Center. MSU is 9-4 overall and 1-1 in the league, while Nebraska is 8-6 on the year and 1-2 against Big Ten foes. The Cornhuskers picked up a home win over Iowa their last time out after dropping conference games to Indiana and Purdue.

Below are details on how to watch, stream and listen to MSU vs. Nebraska, as well as links to relevant stories from the week:

MICHIGAN STATE (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. NEBRASKA (8-6, 1-2)

WHEN: Tuesday, Jan. 3, 7 p.m. Eastern

TV: Big Ten Network (Kevin Kugler, Stephen Bardo)

STREAM: FOX Sports app | FOXSports.com/live

RADIO: Spartan Media Network (94.9 FM/1240 AM in Lansing; 760 AM in Detroit). Click here for a full list of Affiliates

ALL-TIME SERIES RECORD: 21-9 MSU

LAST MEETING: Jan. 5, 2022, at MSU. MSU won 79-67.

CURRENT STREAK: MSU +9

LINE: MSU -7

The Spartans have won their past nine games against Nebraska since losing three in a row from 2014-16. MSU head Coach Tom Izzo thinks this Cornhusker team is one of the program’s better squads in recent years. After MSU had seized control of Buffalo in its Dec. 30 non-conference finale, Izzo said he kept coaching hard to keep his guys sharp for Nebraska, which he called one of the more physical teams in the league.

“It’ll get down now where we’ll get some days to prepare for Nebraska and you’re gonna see it’s a much different Nebraska team,” Izzo said after the Buffalo game. “Nebraska and Northwestern have gotten the defensive call. Those are two of the best defensive teams in the league. I think Nebraska’s one of the toughest teams. So we’re gonna have to get better here in a hurry.”

After squaring off with Nebraska, the Spartans will stick around town to prepare for Saturday’s visit from Rival Michigan. They’ll see the Wolverines again in Ann Arbor on Feb. 18.

