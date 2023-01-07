How to watch Michigan State basketball vs. Michigan: TV channel, stream, radio

Michigan State and Michigan are tied, 3-3, in matchups between Tom Izzo and Juan Howard. Someone will take the advantage Saturday afternoon at the Breslin Center.

The Spartans are looking to hand their in-state rivals their first conference loss of the year by extending their winning streak to six. Michigan has won its past two games since dropping consecutive outings to North Carolina and Central Michigan.

Below are details on how to watch, stream and listen to MSU vs. Michigan, as well as links to relevant stories from the week:

MICHIGAN STATE (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) vs. MICHIGAN (9-5, 3-0)

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 7, 2:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: FOX (Gus Johnson, Jim Jackson)

STREAM: FOX Sports app | FOXSports.com/live

RADIO: Spartan Media Network (94.9 FM/1240 AM in Lansing; 760 AM in Detroit). Click here for a full list of Affiliates

ALL-TIME SERIES RECORD: 103-87 Michigan

LAST MEETING: March 1, 2022, at Michigan. Michigan won 87-70.

CURRENT STREAK: Michigan +1

LINE: MSU -3.5

MSU and Michigan will square off again in Ann Arbor on Feb. 18. MSU’s next game is Tuesday at Wisconsin.

