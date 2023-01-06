How to watch men’s basketball game

The Florida men’s basketball team is looking for its first conference win of the season, and the Gators’ next chance is against former head Coach Mike White and the Georgia Bulldogs.

White, who succeeded longtime Coach Billy Donovan in 2015, left the program last March to take the same position at the Rival school. He’s led a turnaround in Athens, taking a team that won just six games total last season to an 11-3 overall record so far this season. Those Bulldogs have won their only Southeastern Conference game so far, a 76-64 upset of No. 20 Auburn is Wednesday night.

The Gators (7-7 overall, 0-2 SEC) have had an up-and-down season so far under new Coach Todd Golden. Their last win was Dec. 14 against the Ohio Bobcats at a neutral site game in Tampa. Since then, they’ve lost three matchups in a row, including against Auburn for their last game of 2022.

