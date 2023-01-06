How to watch men’s basketball game

The Florida men’s basketball team is looking for its first conference win of the season, and the Gators’ next chance is against former head Coach Mike White and the Georgia Bulldogs.

White, who succeeded longtime Coach Billy Donovan in 2015, left the program last March to take the same position at the Rival school. He’s led a turnaround in Athens, taking a team that won just six games total last season to an 11-3 overall record so far this season. Those Bulldogs have won their only Southeastern Conference game so far, a 76-64 upset of No. 20 Auburn is Wednesday night.

The Gators (7-7 overall, 0-2 SEC) have had an up-and-down season so far under new Coach Todd Golden. Their last win was Dec. 14 against the Ohio Bobcats at a neutral site game in Tampa. Since then, they’ve lost three matchups in a row, including against Auburn for their last game of 2022.

Georgia guard Terry Roberts (15 points per game) and Florida forward Colin Castleton (14.9 ppg) are the ninth and tenth best scorers in the SEC, respectively. Castleton also remains a defensive force down low, averaging 2.7 blocked shots per contest, good for second best in the conference.

Florida basketball’s last game:3 takeaways from the Gators’ 66-63 loss to Texas A&M

Unusual start:Texas A&M basketball team forgets jerseys, but still Picks up first-ever win at Florida

When and where will the Florida Gators play the Georgia Bulldogs?

Where: Exactech Arena, Gainesville

When: 1 pm Saturday, January 7

How can I watch the Gators vs. the Bulldogs on TV, streaming?

TV: SEC Network (Channel 611 on DirecTV, Channel 404 on DISH), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream: WatchESPN.com (cable provider needed), ESPN+ ($9.99 per month) and the ESPN app

How can I listen to Florida vs. Georgia on the radio?

Radio: WRUF (103.7 FM, 98.1 FM, 850 AM), Sirius XM (Channel 192)

Online radio: floridagators.com, siriusxm.com (Channel 963), tunein.com