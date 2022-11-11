How to watch Memphis vs. Tulsa: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Who’s Playing
Tulsa @ Memphis
Current Records: Tulsa 3-6; Memphis 4-5
What to Know
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Tulsa and the Memphis Tigers will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:30 pm ET on Thursday at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
The Golden Hurricane came up short against the Tulane Green Wave last week, falling 27-13. No one had a standout game offensively for Tulsa, but they got one touchdown from WR JuanCarlos Santana.
Memphis came within a touchdown against the UCF Knights last week, but they wound up with a 35-28 loss. The losing side was boosted by QB Seth Henigan, who passed for one TD and 284 yards on 39 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 69 yards.
Tulsa is expected to lose this next one by 7. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.
Tulsa is now 3-6 while the Tigers sit at 4-5. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Golden Hurricane come into the contest boasting the 13th fewest passing yards allowed per game in the Nation at 176.4. But Memphis enters the Matchup with 284.6 passing yards per game on average, good for 24th best in the nation. We’ll see which of these strengths — offense or defense — will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 pm ET
- Where: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium — Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Tigers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane, according to the latest college football odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feeling for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college football Picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get Picks now.
Series History
Memphis have won four out of their last six games against Tulsa.
- Oct 09, 2021 – Tulsa 35 vs. Memphis 29
- Oct 26, 2019 – Memphis 42 vs. Tulsa 41
- Nov 10, 2018 – Memphis 47 vs. Tulsa 21
- Nov 03, 2017 – Memphis 41 vs. Tulsa 14
- Oct 29, 2016 – Tulsa 59 vs. Memphis 30
- Oct 23, 2015 – Memphis 66 vs. Tulsa 42