How to watch Memphis vs. Tulsa: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who’s Playing

Tulsa @ Memphis

Current Records: Tulsa 3-6; Memphis 4-5

What to Know

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Tulsa and the Memphis Tigers will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:30 pm ET on Thursday at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Golden Hurricane came up short against the Tulane Green Wave last week, falling 27-13. No one had a standout game offensively for Tulsa, but they got one touchdown from WR JuanCarlos Santana.

Memphis came within a touchdown against the UCF Knights last week, but they wound up with a 35-28 loss. The losing side was boosted by QB Seth Henigan, who passed for one TD and 284 yards on 39 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 69 yards.

Tulsa is expected to lose this next one by 7. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

Tulsa is now 3-6 while the Tigers sit at 4-5. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Golden Hurricane come into the contest boasting the 13th fewest passing yards allowed per game in the Nation at 176.4. But Memphis enters the Matchup with 284.6 passing yards per game on average, good for 24th best in the nation. We’ll see which of these strengths — offense or defense — will win out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 pm ET

Thursday at 7:30 pm ET Where: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium — Memphis, Tennessee

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium — Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Tigers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feeling for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Memphis have won four out of their last six games against Tulsa.