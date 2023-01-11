How to watch Mbappe in 2023: See soccer star play with PSG – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

France forward Kylian Mbappe, World Cup, celebration, goal

Kylian Mbappe scored all three of France’s goals in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Despite scoring a historic hat trick for France, Kylian Mbappe was not able to earn his second straight World Cup. However, he has a chance to bounce back and help Paris Saint-Germain win its 11th Ligue 1 title alongside World Cup opponent Lionel Messi. Mbappe started playing with PSG as a loan in 2017. So far, he’s scored 191 goals across all competitions in 239 game appearances.

