How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. St. Peter’s

Maryland men’s basketball is on a three-game losing streak but has a golden opportunity to end it with a home game against St. Peter’s. The Peacocks went on a magical run in last March’s NCAA Tournament but don’t look like a formidable foe for a team of the Terps’ caliber this season.

Maryland is coming off an eight-day break and will be off for another week after Thursday’s game before a Dec. 29 Matchup with UMBC following the holiday break.

The numbers

Maryland: 8-3 (1-1 Big Ten)

St. Peter’s: 6-5 (1-2 MAAC)

All-time series: Maryland leads, 3-0

DraftKings Sportsbook lines: Maryland – 22.5

How to watch and listen

Thursday, December 22, 6:30 PM EST, XFINITY Center, College Park, Md.

TV: Big Ten Network — Jason Horowitz (play-by-play), Christy Winters Scott (analyst)

Radio: Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst), Walt Williams (analyst)

Streaming: FOX Sports

