How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. Saint Louis

Maryland men’s basketball has cruised through its first three opponents by 20 points each, all being games it was favored by double digits in. But the Terps have some serious competition coming their way, as they head to the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. There they will face their first opponent of the tourney, the Saint Louis Billikens.

Saint Louis, one of the country’s best mid-major teams, is ranked 31st by KenPom and 30th by AP voters. Last year, the Billikens finished on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble, and head coach Travis Ford looks to improve on in a big way this year. Right now his team sits at 3-0, coming off a big win at home against a very talented Memphis team. Leading the way for Saint Louis are guards Yuri Collins and Gibson Jimerson, both preseason All-Atlantic 10 players, as well as Javonte Perkins, who is coming back from an ACL tear from last season.

This would be the first signature win of the Kevin Willard era.

The numbers

Maryland: 3-0 (0-0 Big Ten)

Saint Louis: 3-0 (0-0 Atlantic 10)

All-time series: 1-1

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Saint Louis -1.5, O/U 136.5

How to watch and listen

Saturday, Nov. 19, 1:00 PM EST; Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, Connecticut

TV: ESPNews — Doug Sherman (play-by-play), Sean Farnham (analyst)

Streaming: ESPN App

Radio: One Maryland App, WJZ 1300 AM (Baltimore) — Matt Noble (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst)

