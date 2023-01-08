How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 24 Ohio State

The new year has not treated the Terps well, failing to score over 50 points in each of their last two games, both conference losses on the road. The good news for Maryland is that it returns home, this time to face the No. 24 Ohio State Buckeyes.

Ohio State’s last game was a two-point loss to No. 1 Purdue. Its only other losses are to North Carolina, Duke and San Diego State. KenPom.com Ranks the Buckeyes as the No. 9 team in the Nation as of Saturday night. Ohio State also has the nation’s second-best offense in terms of adjusted offensive efficiency, only behind Arizona, according to KenPom.

Maryland has not dropped a game against a quadrant two or lower opponent this season, but it is only 1-5 in quadrant one opportunities this season. While battle-tested, the Terps have not won many of those battles thus far. After a two-game road trip, Maryland desperately needs to bounce back at home.

The numbers

Maryland: 10-5 (1-3 Big Ten)

Ohio State: 10-4 (2-1 Big Ten)

All-time series: Maryland leads, 10-9

How to watch and listen

Sunday, Jan. 8, 1:00 PM EST, XFINITY Center, College Park, Maryland

TV: ESPN — Kevin Brown (play-by-play), Jon Crispin (analyst)

Radio: WJZ-AM 1300 (Baltimore) / The TEAM 980 AM (DC) — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst), Walt Williams (analyst)

Streaming: ESPN

Catch up before the game

