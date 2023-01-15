How to watch Maryland men’s basketball at Iowa

Maryland men’s basketball picked up a crucial win over Ohio State last Sunday thanks to Graduate guard Jahmir Young’s Monster performance with 30 points and 11 rebounds. Now, the Terps are coming off a week of rest as they head to Iowa City to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes. Maryland is 2-3 in the Big Ten, but has yet to win a road game in conference play.

The Hawkeyes are coming off a difficult 9-point overtime win over Michigan on Thursday, moving them to 3-3 in Big Ten play.

Let’s take a look at the matchup.

Maryland: 10-5 (2-3 Big Ten)

Iowa: 11-6 (3-3 Big Ten)

All-time series: Road, 7-7

Sunday, Jan. 15, 4:30 PM EST, Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowas City, Iowa

TV: Big Ten Network — Dave Revsine (play-by-play), Brian Butch (analyst)

Radio: WJZ-AM 1300 (Baltimore), The TEAM 980 AM (DC) — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst)

Streaming: Fox Sports

Maryland men’s basketball at Iowa preview

Testudo Times Podcast: Maryland men’s basketball’s roller coaster season

Takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s much-needed win over No. 24 Ohio State

Maryland men’s basketball gets back on track with 80-73 win over No. 24 Ohio State

Ian Martinez didn’t just take the long route from Costa Rica to Maryland — he blazed the trail

Canadian journeyman Patrick Emilien’s work ethic proves it is better late than never

Maryland men’s basketball film breakdown: A look at Donta Scott’s terrific start

Donta Scott is the key piece to Maryland men’s basketball’s puzzle

Under Grant Billmeier, Julian Reese and Maryland men’s basketball’s frontcourt looks to make strides

Jahmir Young and Don Carey return home to Maryland to form Kevin Willard’s first starting backcourt