How to watch Marshall vs. Gardner-Webb: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who’s Playing

Gardner-Webb @ Marshall

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 1-3; Marshall 2-2

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will take on the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs at 3:30 pm ET Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Marshall is the favorite here — although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

The Thundering Herd came up short against the Troy Trojans last week, falling 16-7. Despite the defeat, Marshall got a solid performance out of RB Khalan Laborn, who rushed for one TD and 113 yards on 29 carries.

Meanwhile, Gardner-Webb found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 45-14 punch to the gut against the Mercer Bears last week. Gardner-Webb was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 28-7.

This next game looks promising for Marshall, who are favored by a full 31.5 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

The Thundering Herd are now 2-2 while the Runnin’ Bulldogs sit at 1-3. Marshall is 0-1 after losses this year, Gardner-Webb 0-2.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 pm ET

Saturday at 3:30 pm ET Where: Joan C. Edwards Stadium — Huntington, West Virginia

Joan C. Edwards Stadium — Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Thundering Herd are a big 31.5-point favorite against the Runnin’ Bulldogs, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feeling for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thundering Herd as a 31-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.