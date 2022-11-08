How to watch Magic vs. Rockets: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Through 1 Quarter

Both the Houston Rockets and the Orlando Magic have kept the scorekeepers busy with 68 between them in one quarter. Houston currently holds a 35-33 lead.

Small forward Eric Gordon has led the way so far for the Rockets, as he has 12 points and two assists. Orlando has been relying on shooting guard Jalen Suggs, who has eight points and two assists in addition to three rebounds, and power forward Paolo Banchero, who has nine points.

This is the first time Houston has been ahead going into the second quarter in the past seven games.

Who’s Playing

Houston @ Orlando

Current Records: Houston 1-9; Orlando 2-8

What to Know

This Monday, the Houston Rockets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117 points per matchup. They will take on the Orlando Magic at 7:15 pm ET Monday at Amway Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The contest between the Rockets and the Minnesota Timberwolves this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Houston falling 129-117 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Houston was down 103-83 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Point guard Kevin Porter wasn’t much of a difference maker for Houston; Porter played for 29 minutes with 3-for-12 shooting.

Orlando lost a Heartbreaker to the Sacramento Kings when they met in March, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. Orlando lost to Sacramento in overtime 126-123. The Magic were up 65-47 at the end of the half but couldn’t hold on to the lead. Despite the defeat, they had strong showings from power forward Paolo Banchero, who posted a double-double on 33 points and 16 boards, and small forward Franz Wagner, who had 31 points and six assists.

The Rockets are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn’t have high expectations for them since the team is 2-5-2 ATS when expected to lose.

Houston came up short against Orlando when the two teams previously met in February, falling 119-111. Can Houston avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We’ll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:15 pm ET

Monday at 7:15 pm ET Where: Amway Center — Orlando, Florida

Amway Center — Orlando, Florida TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Magic are a 4.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won ten out of their last 14 games against Orlando.