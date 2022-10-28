How to watch Magic vs. Hornets: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who’s Playing

Charlotte @ Orlando

Current Records: Charlotte 2-2; Orlando 0-5

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Orlando Magic are heading back home. Orlando and the Charlotte Hornets will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7 pm ET Friday at Amway Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

On Wednesday, the Magic lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road by a decisive 103-92 margin. One thing holding Orlando back was the mediocre play of point guard Cole Anthony, who did not have his best game: he played for 32 minutes but put up just nine points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, Charlotte fought the good fight in their overtime game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 134-131. Small forward Gordon Hayward (21 points) was the top scorer for Charlotte.

Orlando is expected to lose this next one by 3. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn’t have high expectations for them since the Squad is 1-4 ATS when expected to lose.

The Magic are now 0-5 while the Hornets sit at 2-2. A pair of Offensive stats to keep an eye on: Orlando is third worst in the league in points per game, with only 104.2 on average. Charlotte’s offense has more to brag about, as they rank first in the league when it comes to points per game, with 124.5 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 pm ET

Friday at 7 pm ET Where: Amway Center — Orlando, Florida

Amway Center — Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.00

Odds

The Hornets are a 3-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feeling for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA Picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get Picks now.

Series History

Charlotte have won 18 out of their last 25 games against Orlando.