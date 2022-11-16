How to watch LPGA and DP World Tour Championships, RSM Classic

LPGA Tour: CME Group Tour Championship

Site: Naples, Florida.

Course: Tiburon GC (Gold). Yardage: 6,556. Par: 72.

Prize money: $7 million. Winner’s share: $2 million.

Television: Watch on FuboTV
Thursday-Friday, 3-5 pm (Golf Channel); Saturday, 2-5 pm (Peacock), 4-7 pm (Golf Channel-tape delay); Sunday, 1-4 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champions: Jin Young Ko.

Race to CME Globe leader: Lydia Ko.

Last week: Nelly Korda won the Pelican Women’s Championship.

Notes: The $7 million purse includes $2 million to the winner, the richest prize in the history of women’s golf. … The winner’s share is more than the entire purse at 15 tournaments on the LPGA Tour schedule. … Lydia Ko leads the Race to CME Globe, but that means nothing at the CME Group Tour Championship. All 60 players in the field have an equal shot at the $2 million prize. … Linn Grant, Inbee Park and Jessica Korda are eligible but not playing. Ariya Jutanugarn, who finished 63rd in points, got the final spot in the field. … Nelly Korda returned to No. 1 in the world with her win last week. … Lydia Ko has a one-point lead over Minjee Lee for LPGA player of the year. Atthaya Thitikul and Brooke Henderson would have to win this week to have any chance of winning the award. … Ko has all but wrapped up the Vare Trophy for lowest scoring average. Thitikul would have to finish 35 strokes ahead of Ko to overtake her. … Jin Young Ko has won the CME Group Tour Championship the last three times. She is struggling to recover from a left wrist injury.

