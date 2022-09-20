How to watch Louisville football vs South Florida: channel, stream, time

Here is the information you need to know to watch, listen and follow along as Louisville football comes off a close loss to Florida State in Week 3. The Cardinals’ (1-2, 0-2 ACC) next opponent, South Florida (1 -2, 0-0 AAC), is coming off a loss to Florida 31-28.

When is the Louisville vs. South Florida football game?

When: 12 pm ET, Saturday, Sept. 24

Where: Cardinal Stadium (65,000)

What channel is the Louisville vs. South Florida football game on?

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN2 with the call crew TBD.

How to stream the Louisville vs. South Florida football game?

Eligible subscribers can stream the game online via WatchESPN or fuboTV.

Bally Sports South in Louisville will also have the game with Bob Rathbun (play-by-play), Charles Arbuckle (analyst) and Lyndsay Rowley (sideline) having the call.

How to listen to the Louisville vs. South Florida football game on the radio?

Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Jody Demling (analyst) and Preston Brown (sideline) will have the Louisville Sports Radio call on 93.9 FM/970 AM.

Louisville vs. South Florida football betting odds

Louisville is favored by 14.5 points. (Last updated Sept. 20)

What is the Louisville vs. South Florida football history?

The Cardinals lead the all-time series 6-5 against the Bulls.

Who to follow on Twitter for the Louisville vs. South Florida football game?

Follow Courier Journal U of L beat Reporter Alexis Cubit (@Alexis_Cubit) for updates and recruiting Reporter Brooks Holton (@brooksHolton). You can follow the team accounts at @LouisvilleFB and @USFFootball.