How to watch Louisville football vs South Florida: channel, stream, time

Here is the information you need to know to watch, listen and follow along as Louisville football comes off a close loss to Florida State in Week 3. The Cardinals’ (1-2, 0-2 ACC) next opponent, South Florida (1 -2, 0-0 AAC), is coming off a loss to Florida 31-28.

When is the Louisville vs. South Florida football game?

When: 12 pm ET, Saturday, Sept. 24

Where: Cardinal Stadium (65,000)

What channel is the Louisville vs. South Florida football game on?

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN2 with the call crew TBD.

How to stream the Louisville vs. South Florida football game?

Eligible subscribers can stream the game online via WatchESPN or fuboTV.

