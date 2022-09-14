How to watch Louisville football vs Florida St.: channel, stream, time

Here is the information you need to know to watch, listen and follow along as Louisville football comes off their first win against UCF in Week 2. The Cardinals (1-1, 0-1 ACC) next opponent, Florida State (2-0 , 0-0 ACC), is coming off a close win over LSU 24-23.

When is the Louisville vs. Florida State football game?

When: 7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, Sept. 16

Where: Cardinal Stadium (65,000)

What channel is the Louisville vs. Florida State football game on?

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN with the call crew TBD.

How to stream the Louisville vs. Florida State football game?

Eligible subscribers can stream the game online via WatchESPN or fuboTV.

