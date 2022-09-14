How to watch Louisville football vs Florida St.: channel, stream, time

Here is the information you need to know to watch, listen and follow along as Louisville football comes off their first win against UCF in Week 2. The Cardinals (1-1, 0-1 ACC) next opponent, Florida State (2-0 , 0-0 ACC), is coming off a close win over LSU 24-23.

When is the Louisville vs. Florida State football game?

When: 7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, Sept. 16

Where: Cardinal Stadium (65,000)

What channel is the Louisville vs. Florida State football game on?

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN with the call crew TBD.

How to stream the Louisville vs. Florida State football game?

Eligible subscribers can stream the game online via WatchESPN or fuboTV.

How to listen to the Louisville vs. Florida State football game on the radio?

Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Jody Demling (analyst) and Preston Brown (sideline) will have the Louisville Sports Radio call on 93.9 FM/970 AM.

Louisville vs. UCF football betting odds

Florida State is favored by 2.5 points. (Last updated Sept. 13)

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook. Access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list.

What is the Louisville vs. Florida State football history?

The Seminoles lead the all-time series 16-6, but the Cardinals have won four of the last six games. The series is tied 4-4 since Florida State has joined the ACC.

Who to follow on Twitter for the Louisville vs. Florida State football game?

Follow Courier Journal U of L beat Reporter Alexis Cubit (@Alexis_Cubit) for updates and recruiting Reporter Brooks Holton (@brooksHolton). You can follow the team accounts at @LouisvilleFB and @FSUFootball.