How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. Pitt Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Coming off of yet another blowout loss, the Louisville men’s basketball program will attempt to bounce back – and secure their first win in ACC play – when they host Pitt.

The Cardinals, despite still losing, had been showing slow building but noticeable improvement in recent weeks, but it all came crashing down against North Carolina in an 80-59 loss. Louisville shot 37.0 percent from the field to UNC’s 47.4 percent, and while both teams turned the ball over 14 times, the Tar Heels scored 23 points off turnovers compared to just eight from UofL.

