How to watch live, betting odds, scores

LEXINGTON, Ky. — My, how things have changed.

Eighteen days ago, the sky was falling on Kentucky men’s basketball. The Wildcats were 1-3 in SEC play following a 71-68 loss to lowly South Carolina and questions abounded about John Calipari’s future.

Kansas, on the other hand, was No. 2 in the Associated Press rankings and had just rallied to beat Oklahoma 79-75.

Now the Wildcats are the team riding a wave of momentum, on a four-game winning streak Entering Saturday’s Matchup between the two Titans in Lexington. And the Jayhawks have dropped three straight for only the fourth time in Bill Self’s 20-year tenure — and risk a fourth for the first time with Self on the sideline, and the first for KU since the 1988-89 season.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button